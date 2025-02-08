Baltimore man found guilty for 2023 attack on protesters outside Planned Parenthood

Baltimore man found guilty for 2023 attack on protesters outside Planned Parenthood

Baltimore man found guilty for 2023 attack on protesters outside Planned Parenthood

BALTIMORE – A Baltimore man was found guilty of assault Thursday for a 2023 attack on anti-abortion protesters outside of a Planned Parenthood, according to court documents.

Baltimore police responded to the healthcare center on North Howard Street on May 26, 2023, where witnesses told officers two men were attacked.

Responding officers found a severely injured 73-year-old man with "a large lump forming on his right eyebrow and blood and swelling around the right eye and right side of his face."

Police said an 80-year-old man was also tackled and assaulted.

According to officers, the attack stemmed from an ideological argument outside Planned Parenthood. The 73-year-old man told officers he was demonstrating outside of the clinic when a man attacked a fellow demonstrator.

The 73-year-old told officers he tried to help but was hit by the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Patrick Brice of Baltimore.

A witness told officers the attack began with a debate over abortion rights.

Police share video of attack

During their investigation, police shared video of the brutal attack in an effort to identify the suspect.

According to police, Brice was seen "having a visibly aggressive conversation" with the 80-year-old before the argument became physical.

The video shows Brice appearing to turn away before rushing at the 80-year-old protester and tackling him over a flower pot. The man allegedly suffered injuries to his hand.

As the 73-year-old attempted to intervene, Brice was seen shoving him to the ground and punching him before getting ready to kick him in the face.

Officers said the 73-year-old was taken to a shock trauma center. According to The Baltimore Banner, he spent three days at the facility and ended up back in the emergency room twice.

Planned Parenthood shared a statement after the attack, which read in part, "We at Planned Parenthood of Maryland condemn all violence. When abortion care is under attack across the country, we cannot tolerate violent acts from anywhere—especially when it gets in the way of patients' receiving proper health care."

Guilty verdict

During his trial, Brice did not dispute that he attacked the two men, but instead argued that he did not mean to seriously hurt them, The Banner reported.

Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Sudberry argued that people intend the consequences of their actions.

Brice was found guilty of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 20.