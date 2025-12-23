Maryland pet pantry asks for community's help after donated supplies were taken

A Maryland community pet pantry is asking for help after organizers said nearly all of their donated supplies were taken overnight.

The Happy Tails Pet Pantry in Deale, Maryland, shared on social media Sunday that a young man had just completed a donation drive, filling the pantry's shed with pet food and supplies. By Monday morning, organizers said the shelves were nearly empty.

"The floor was full. We had 20, 30, 40-pound bags of dog food," said pantry organizer Jennifer Schiavone. "The shelves were full with dog food, cat food, kitty litter, toys, blankets, carriers — we're down to basically nothing."

Schiavone said she and pantry co-founder Sisie Fillius were heartbroken when they discovered the items were missing.

"Our immediate reaction was tears," Schiavone said. "It was really heartbreaking."

Opening the pet pantry

Schiavone and Fillius, who both own boutiques along Deale Road, started the pet pantry during a recent government shutdown to help families struggling to afford pet food and supplies.

"People who are food insecure or having a tough time are having to give up their animals to shelters," Schiavone said. "So, we're hoping by being able to provide food and necessary supplies, maybe some of these animals can stay in their home."

Despite the setback, Schiavone said the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. Donations have already started coming in after the pantry shared an Amazon wishlist online.

"We had a few donations so far, and we hope they just keep pouring in so we can keep doing what we want to do for the community," Schiavone said. "We're not going to let one Grinch of the holiday season steal our passion for helping."

Going forward, Schiavone and the pantry will only be open during daytime hours. However, she emphasized that pet owners in need can still reach out directly for help.

"Obviously, if somebody has a need, they can reach out to us, and we can make sure we get them what they need," Schiavone said. "We don't want any pet to go hungry."

Find more information about Happy Tails Pet Pantry online here.