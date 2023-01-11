Maryland pediatrician shares advice following guidelines released by AAP on childhood obesity

BALTIMORE - More than 14.4 million U.S. children and teens live with childhood obesity.

The chronic disease can lead to serious short and long-term health problems when left untreated, including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recently published new guidelines for dealing with childhood obesity, emphasizing that there is more evidence than ever that obesity treatment in children is safe and effective.

The new guidelines call for a comprehensive approach addressing all the factors that contribute to obesity in children.

Dr. Monique Soileau-Burke, pediatrician with Ascension Saint Agnes in Columbia, MD said, "Childhood obesity is not just about the child."

The American Academy of Pediatrics' new guidelines for evaluating and treating childhood obesity outlines what Dr. Burke calls a 'multi-system approach.'

"The multi-system approach actually calls for nutrition, it calls for behavioral therapy, it calls for physical activity before we think about any of those medical interventions," Dr. Burke said.

The guidelines suggest prescribing obesity weight loss medication in addition to health behavior and lifestyle treatment for children ages 12 and older. In severe cases, teens 13 and older should be evaluated for metabolic and bariatric surgery.

The guidelines also said a child's overall health, family system, community and resources must be considered to address childhood obesity.

"They're calling for more family and community support looking at the social determinants of health which are a huge risk factor for children with obesity," said Dr. Burke.

Dr. Burke said treating childhood obesity should involve the whole family.

She suggests parents limit their family's sugar intake, encourage fruits and vegetables as snacks, and have kids earn their screen time by doing physical activity.

"Just a really well-balanced diet, that's the most important thing you can do -- and modeling good behavior," Dr. Burke said.

That's what Jene Chappell, a nurse and mother of two, said she tries to do with her kids.

"Definitely water all day, every day. Of course, the kids are always fond of juice boxes and Caprisuns and I'll give it to them every once in a while," said Chappell.

She said she encourages them to ride their bikes and scooters and teaches them about balance and moderation when it comes to food.

"If I put it on the plate and say hey we can eat this and maybe later snack on that Oreo that we bought earlier in the day. It's kind of like a bribing thing," said Chappell.

According to the AAP, more guidelines will be released in the future that will go into detail about preventing obesity in children.