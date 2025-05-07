Some Maryland parks will require reservations during peak visit times this summer. Here's what to know.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced a new day-use reservation system which will launch at several parks, beginning with Greenbrier State Park and Sandy Point State Park on May 19.

The system will require all visitors to reserve day-use passes during peak times before their visit in an effort to reduce overcrowding.

Ideally, the new process will ensure that visitors know that they have space before arriving at the park - a contrast from allowing visitors to drop in, which the Park Service says has led to an increase in capacity closures.

How will the reservation system work?

Under the new system, reservations will be mandatory on weekends and holidays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. No same-day drive-up access will be allowed during these peak times.

Reservations can be made starting seven days in advance of a planned visit through the Maryland State Parks website.

Visitors must make their reservations online and pay the standard day-use fees at the time of booking using credit or debit cards or other online payment methods.

Reservations may also be edited or canceled until 8 a.m. the day before the scheduled visit. When visitors arrive at the park, they should check in using a QR code.

Maryland parks see rise in capacity closures

According to the Maryland Park Service, the state's parks have seen a rise in capacity closures, which have led to traffic backups at park entrances and nearby roads - only for visitors to potentially be turned away when parks reach max capacity.

State officials said they have seen a dramatic surge in park visits following the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual park visitation has jumped from an average of 10.8 million between 2010 and 2019 to 18.7 million from 2020 through 2024, the Park Service said.

The link to the new day pass system, along with instructions, will be made avaialble May 19.