Maryland oyster harvesters could qualify for disaster relief loans after icy conditions disrupt season

Some oyster harvesters in Maryland may qualify for disaster relief loans after icy waterways disrupted the 2025-26 season.

The Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO) will provide the zero-interest loans through the newly established Maryland Commercial Oyster Harvester Disaster Relief Loan Program.

Disruptions during oyster harvesting season

The relief comes after commercial harvesters in Maryland faced multiple disruptions, including a Salmonella outbreak in late 2025, icy conditions on the Chesapeake Bay in January, and a sewage spill in the Potomac River.

According to MARBIDCO, the icy-covered waterways prevented harvesting, and the sewage spill impacted the public perception of seafood safety. It also comes as the Gulf of Mexico oyster beds reopened after an oil spill, which allowed for an influx of competing oyster products.

In late February, oyster harvests declined by 44%, and the dockside value of oysters dropped by 66%, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The harvesting season in Maryland was extended by two weeks, ending on April 14, to help watermen who were impacted by the reduced opportunities. The season usually runs from October through March.

Watermen face challenges in Maryland

In February, some watermen reported that conditions during the oyster season were the worst they had seen in their lifetimes.

Frozen waterways during the winter season caused financial strains for many who were unable to work for weeks. Others only had a few days to harvest during the whole season.

"You can't make money; you can't pay bills. We're not getting any oysters to the market," said watermanTyrone Meredith.

Supporting oyster harvesters

In response to the economic distress caused by the tumultuous oyster harvesting season, Maryland passed a bill establishing the Seafood Industry Financial Assistance Fund, which allocates $2 million from the 2027 budget.

MARBIDCO will provide another $1 million in temporary funding to the pool of disaster funding.

The relief loans will allow eligible harvesters to cover personal and business expenses and losses related to oyster harvesting. Watermen will receive the same amount, which will be determined based on participation, with the minimum amount expected to be around $4,000. Loans will be capped at $10,000.

The following criteria must be met for harvesters to receive a loan:

The harvester must be a Maryland resident with a valid Tidal Fisheries License from the DNR or a Potomac River Fisheries Commission (PRFC) Commercial License for harvesting.

The harvester must have paid all applicable fees to the DNR or PRFC to harvest oysters between October 2025 and April 2026.

The harvester must have harvested oysters during the 2025-26 season, with proof in harvest reports.

The harvester must have submitted the required reports to DNR or PRFC by their deadline

Find more information about the loan program on the MARBIDCO website here or by emailing oysterloans@marbidco.org.

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris requested an Economic Fishery Disaster Declaration from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in February, which would allow for federal relief. The agency has not yet approved the request.