Maryland sues DC Water for contaminating Potomac River with January sewage spill

Maryland's Attorney General and the Department of the Environment (MDE) are suing a Washington, D.C. water utility company over the January Potomac River sewage spill that they claim contaminated the river.

The state is seeking to recover costs associated with the sewage spill and seeking a court order requiring that the river be fully restored, according to the lawsuit.

"DC Water is fully committed to the long-term rehabilitation of the Potomac Interceptor. Although the lawsuits are still under review, they underscore our commitment to advance the planned repairs for the entire 54-mile pipeline, including the impacted segment," the company said in a statement.

Potomac River sewage spill

The lawsuit comes nearly four months after a 72-inch section of the Potomac Interceptor sewer line ruptured in mid-January near the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Montgomery County.

The spill released about 240 million gallons of sewage into the river and its tributaries over eight days, with University of Maryland researchers calling it the largest sewage spill in U.S. history. Drinking water was not impacted, according to DC Water.

The line is managed by DC Water, a D.C.-based utility that is federally regulated and overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"DC Water will renew its requests for streamlined environmental reviews to allow rehabilitation of the interceptor to move forward more quickly," the company added.

Maryland sues over sewage spill

According to Maryland's lawsuit, DC Water was aware that the Potomac Interceptor — a 1960s-era pipe — showed signs of corrosion. The lawsuit alleges that the company delayed improvements to the pipe.

The lawsuit also claims that DC Water violated state water pollution laws through unauthorized sewage discharges.

The lawsuit asks the court to impose penalties of up to $10,000 per day for each violation, to require DC Water to pay for all environmental cleanup and testing costs, and to cover damages for the value of natural resources that the state lost. The suit further asks the court to issue an order permanently stopping any future unauthorized discharges.

"Millions of gallons of raw sewage in the Potomac River does not just disappear, it damages ecosystems and harms communities, and it demands accountability," Attorney General Anthony Brown said. "DC Water knew this aging infrastructure was corroding, yet it delayed repairs and failed in its duty to protect this treasured waterway, failures that we allege constitute gross negligence. We are going to court to make sure they make it right for Marylanders."

Agencies, leaders react to sewage spill

In February, President Trump called the sewage spill "a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River," and at one point blamed Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and local Democrats for the spill.

The president said in February that he had ordered federal authorities to step in and coordinate a response.

A spokesperson for Gov. Moore said the Trump administration was "shirking its responsibility" on repairs and clean up after EPA officials were not present at a legislative hearing about the spill.

Maryland's lawsuit joins several others that have been filed since the sewage spill in January.

The Justice Department filed a complaint against DC Water, seeking damages for its role in the spill.

A Virginia boater is also suing DC Water for gross negligence in a class action lawsuit that is seeking compensation for people "whose property interests in and use and enjoyment of the Potomac River...have been impaired by Defendant's conduct," the Associated Press reported.

Potomac Interceptor line repaired

According to DC Water, crews implemented an emergency bypass system after the spill that managed most of the overflow within five days, fully stopping all discharges into the Potomac River within 21 days.

Repairs to the impacted part of the sewage line were completed in 55 days, the company said. Full flow was returned on March 14.