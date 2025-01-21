Maryland business leaders call for crackdown on organized retail theft

BALTIMORE -- Maryland business leaders and advocates are pushing lawmakers to pass a bill that would crack down on organized retail theft and hold offenders accountable.

The Organized Retail Theft Act introduced in the General Assembly defines the crime as a series of thefts from one or more retailers over 90 days.

Organized retail theft would be a felony under the proposed bill, with penalties varying based on the value of the stolen items.

If the value of the stolen property is between $1,500 and $25,000, a maximum sentence of five years could be imposed.

If the value of the stolen property is between $25,000 and $100,000, a maximum sentence of 10 years could be imposed.

If the value of the stolen property is $100,000 or more, a maximum sentence of 20 years could be imposed.

A person convicted of organized retail theft would also have to return the stolen property or pay the full value to the retailer.

Under the proposed bill, separate organized crime offenses carried out by the same person could be prosecuted together in any of the counties in which the offenses occurred.

The bill would also allow a court to decide if a certain crime should be considered organized retail theft.

A similar bill was introduced in 2024 but stalled in the Senate.

Business owners speak out

The Greater District Heights Community Coalition (GDHCC) is pushing for lawmakers to pass the bill to strengthen protections for businesses and improve community safety.

The GDHCC, along with the Maryland Retailers Alliance and other advocates, are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday to share firsthand accounts of how the proposed legislation could help in the fight against organized retail crime.

Rise in retail theft

Retail theft has increased across the U.S. and in Maryland. According to an October 2024 report from Capital One Shopping's Research team, retailers in Maryland lost about $1.403 billion in revenue to theft in 2022.

Some retailers have started to take action against theft. In May 2024, Giant Food enacted a ban on large bags at some locations to fight "unprecedented levels" of theft. The Giant store in Baltimore's Waverly neighborhood was one of many locations to implement the ban.

In August, two Giant grocery stores in Baltimore banned shoppers younger than 17 from entering the store unsupervised after 6 p.m.

In a statement, Giant said they initiated the policy at select stores that "are experiencing high shrink to mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft that have become unsustainable."

According to Capitol One's report, retail theft per capita in Maryland is about 15% lower than the average among U.S. states.

In November, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown spoke out against organized retail crime after four men were indicted for their involvement in retail burglaries across six counties.

"Organized retail crimes are not victimless. Stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses can lead to higher prices for products that Marylanders need, and cost hardworking employees their jobs," AG Brown said.