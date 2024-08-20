Two Baltimore Giant grocery stores implementing youth supervision policy

BALTIMORE -- Two Giant grocery stores in Baltimore are implementing a youth supervision policy to combat a recent rise in theft.

Starting Thursday, August 22, shoppers younger than 17 years old will no longer be allowed without an adult after 6 p.m. inside the Waverly Giant on E. 33rd Street and the Frankford Giant on Sinclair Lane.

"It's a shame it has to be like that but unfortunately that's the way the world is now," said shopper Carleen.

The Giant in Waverly has a large bag ban to cut down on retail theft.

Some shoppers told WJZ the policy is a good idea in theory but they don't see how it will be enforced.

"People are always stealing all the time, not just adults, juveniles," shopper Elizabeth Baltierra said. "And it's like you call the police, they're juveniles, there's nothing you can do about it."

In a statement to WJZ, Giant says they initiated the policy at select stores that "are experiencing high shrink to mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft that have become unsustainable."

The company went on to say retail theft limits product availability and puts associates and customers in harm's way.

"I think it might be hard to enforce," shopper Kandace Graham said.

Giant shoppers told WJZ it's not just young people who are stealing.

"The prices are too high, people are going to steal," said shopper Ronald. "I see adults walking through all the time with a cart full, no bags and I know they didn't go through the line."

Giant told WJZ they will continue to invest in improving safety for workers and customers.