Maryland organizations, employers to hold reentry resource fair

BALTIMORE -- More than 40 organizations will take part in a reentry resource fair at the Baltimore War Memorial on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office, and the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation are sponsoring the reentry resource fair, according to state authorities.

More than 40 organizations will participate in the fair, including at least 20 employers, state authorities said.

Additionally, there will be on-site support offered as well as resources aimed at assisting returning citizens and justice-involved individuals, according to state authorities.

These resources include areas of employment, job training, educational opportunities, health services, transitional housing, expungement help and more, state authorities said.

The Baltimore War Memorial is located at 101 North Gay Street.

The reentry resource and job fair is part of the U.S. Attorney's Office's violent crime reduction strategy, according to state authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has initiated a number of outreach, intervention and prevention efforts to support and invest in communities plagued by violence, and the reentry resource fair is one of them, state authorities said.