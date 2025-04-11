No charges for Baltimore Police officers involved in 2024 fatal shooting of suspect

Charges will not be filed against Baltimore Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect in 2024, according to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

The fatal shooting of Anthony Ferguson on May 24, 2024, occurred as police were investigating reports of a previous shooting that injured multiple people.

Investigation ends in fatal shooting

Officers were in the 3400 block of South Hanover Street when they found Ferguson sitting on the porch of a vacant commercial building.

Four officers approached Ferguson to question him about the earlier shooting and search his backpack. After officers searched his bag, Ferguson stood up and lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband, according to the AG's office.

A fifth police officer was running toward the scene as other officers commanded Ferguson to drop the gun, the AG's office said.

Ferguson did not comply with police commands, and instead reached for the gun, according to AG Brown.

Ferguson exchanged gunfire with officers, and during the shootout, he was shot several times.

According to the AG's office, Ferguson shot one of the officers in the chest, hitting a bulletproof vest.

Ferguson was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The injured officer was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division (IID) determined that none of the involved officers committed a crime under Maryland law, and no charges will be filed.

Police involved shooting investigations

The Attorney General's IID investigates all police-involved deaths or injuries in the state. The team was created in 2021 after the passage of several police reform bills.

The IID has conducted more than 70 investigations since October 2021, including nearly 15 cases involving Baltimore Police.

