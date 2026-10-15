No toll increases for Maryland drivers next year, Gov. Wes Moore announces

Maryland drivers are catching a break next year. Gov. Wes Moore announced Wednesday he instructed the Maryland Transportation Authority to pause any toll increases for 2027.

The increases were expected to offset financial losses from the Key Bridge collapse, but they are now expected to be pushed back until 2028.

Moore said the move will save Marylanders at least $50 million.

"Whether you're crossing the Bay Bridge, I-95, or traveling through one of Baltimore's tunnels, we're working to give Maryland families like yours just a little extra breathing room," the governor said in a video posted to social media.

"I know that times are tough, and when costs go up, government should be looking for ways to bring them down," he continued. "So we're going to keep fighting to make Maryland more affordable and to deliver for the people who call Maryland home."

State officials told our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, the pause will not impact funding for the bridge rebuild after a settlement was reached earlier this year with the owner and operator of the Dali cargo ship.

Maryland last increased its tolls in 2013, according to The Banner.

The most recent toll rates listed on the MTA website show the following prices for standard passenger vehicles with in-state E-ZPass:

Bay Bridge: $2.50

I-95: $6

Baltimore Harbor Tunnel & Fort McHenry Tunnel: $4

You can also use this online toll calculator to find your exact rate.