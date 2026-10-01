New dashboard will track progress of Maryland's Key Bridge rebuild

Maryland transportation officials are launching a new online dashboard that will give the public a step-by-step look at the progress of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild.

The Maryland Department of Transportation says the dashboard will go live Friday and be updated monthly with progress reports on major construction milestones.

MDTA gave WJZ an exclusive look at the dashboard, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore discussed the project's progress in an interview.

"The dashboard is part of our administration's continued commitment to transparency and accountability and keeping Marylanders informed," Moore said.

The dashboard will provide percentage breakdowns for various stages of construction. For example, the site currently shows that permanent piles for the north pylon are 26% complete.

For people unfamiliar with construction terms, the dashboard also includes explanations of the work being done.

"For someone who doesn't get a chance to get in the water, they might not be sure about what's happening because it is so far out," Moore said. "But now every Marylander gets to have a bird's-eye view of how much progress is being made."

The new bridge is expected to cost between $4.2 billion and $5.3 billion and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2030.

WJZ asked Moore whether he believes the project remains on schedule and on budget.

"We do, and we're excited about the fact — I know this is a massive project," Moore said. "It's the most important large project in this country, as Secretary Duffy had said, where we're talking about pylons that will rise 600 feet in the air, which is roughly four stories higher than M&T Stadium."

Moore also said he has a good working relationship with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

The Key Bridge rebuild has received bipartisan support.

In July, Moore hosted Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas on a boat tour of the bridge site.

WJZ asked Moore whether he would invite President Donald Trump to tour the bridge with him.

"I would love if the president were to choose to join me at that, so he could see the unprecedented speed and unprecedented progress that's happening with this rebuild," Moore said.

The new bridge is expected to open by the end of 2030.

The dashboard will be available at keybridgerebuild.com when it launches Friday.