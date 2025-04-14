Maryland leaders to tour NASA flight center as Trump administration proposes federal cuts

A group of Maryland lawmakers will tour the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt Monday as the Trump administration proposes billions of dollars in federal cuts.

According to the lawmakers, President Trump is expected to announce the funding cuts in his proposed 2026 budget.

The potential funding cuts could impact vital initiatives that expand our understanding of Earth and the universe, along with our economy and national security.

Several Maryland lawmakers expressed their opposition to the cuts to NASA Goddard missions proposed by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

"This work is critical to our exploration of space, our understanding of the universe and the planet we live on, our development of new, innovative technologies and our national security," Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks said in a joint statement with other state leaders.

"Cutting NASA Goddard's missions would not only be harmful to our state – the negative impacts would be felt across the country," the group of lawmakers added.

Sen. Van Hollen also shared another statement, emphasizing that the science missions have a direct impact on our technological innovation and serve as the foundation for things like GPS and weather monitoring.

"To gut NASA Goddard and the NASA Science Mission Directorate is not just shortsighted, it's dangerous," Sen. Van Hollen said in his statement. "This move is anything but efficient – as these programs provide us vital information that informs countless innovations and technologies – and in the case of Roman, which will allow us to see even greater images of the universe than those provided by Webb, the mission is both under budget and almost fully complete.

Trump administration's budget and workforce cuts

The Trump administration has taken an aggressive approach to lowering federal spending and slashing the federal workforce with the goal of making the government more efficient.

Under the direction of Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has implemented layoffs at a number of federal agencies and facilitated funding cuts that have impacted schools and research facilities across the country.

In March, Johns Hopkins University said it was eliminating more than 2,2000 workers due to a loss of USAID funding.

Johns Hopkins University researchers were also impacted by the federal funding cuts, as the university is one of the top recipients of National Institutes of Health (NIH) grants.

The Trump administration is also proposing changes and a 25% budget cut to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The cuts would close NOAA's Oceanic and Atmospheric Research team and end funding for climate, weather and ocean labs along with other programs, CBS News reported.