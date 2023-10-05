Maryland MVA offices and stations to close for Indigenous People's Day

BALTIMORE -- MVA offices and VEIP stations will be closed Monday, October 9 in observance of Indigenous People's Day, the Motor Vehicle Administration said Thursday.

All MVA branches will reopen for normal operations by appointment only on Tuesday, October 10.

VEIP testing will also resume on Tuesday, October 10 and does not require an appointment.

Customers looking to take advantage of online services during the holiday weekend can sign up for a myMVA account.

Online services include:

Driver's License Renewals,

Identification Card Renewals,

Vehicle Registration Renewals,

Temporary Registration,

Vehicle Title and Registration Applications,

Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards,

License Plate Purchase/Replacement,

Insurance Information and Compliance Payments,

Title Replacements,

Disability Products,

Change of Address,

Driving Records,

Information on Administrative Flag Fees,

VEIP Test Date Extension and

Substitute Stickers.

All Motor Vehicle Administration branch offices and VEIP stations are closed on dates in accordance with the state holiday calendar. A complete list of 2023 closings for can be found here.