Maryland transit services expanded for some children, Baltimore students

Some Baltimore students and children in Maryland will have access to expanded Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) bus, Light Rail and subway services starting on Sunday, July 27.

It comes after MTA updated its fare structure, extending travel hours for some students and launching free rides for children 12 and younger.

The changes expand access to the Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, Mobility and Call-a-Ride services.

Changes to MTA services

The changes to MTA's fare policies aim to provide more access to all riders, especially students.

Under the new policies, Baltimore City Public School (BCPS) students can use their student pass to travel at any time. This should enable students to participate in more after-school programs and access more job opportunities, MTA said.

The changes also allow children under 12 years old to ride for free, extending the previous limit of 6 years old.

"Increasing transit access benefits riders and is critical to the economic prosperity of our entire region," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. "These changes are another example of our efforts to support the next generation of transit riders."

Under MTA's policy changes, private school students will be eligible for the MTA's All Access Student Transit Pass.

The agency is also working on a low-income fare program for those on the state Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

MTA will impose a $5 fee for Light Rail riders who do not have a valid ticket at the time of inspection. Riders will also be required to purchase a valid ticket through the CharmPass app.

MTA operates the Local Bus, Commuter Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway and MARC Train services along with a mobility paratransit network in Maryland. The changes will go into effect on July 27.

Find more information about fare and service changes here.