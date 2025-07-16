Baltimore County mother sentenced to 22 years for killing her 1-year-old daughter

A Baltimore County mother was sentenced to 22 years in prison Wednesday for killing her 1-year-old daughter in 2022, according to the city state's attorney.

Aurielle Montgomery was also ordered to serve five years of probation and undergo health screenings and substance abuse treatment. It comes after her 1-year-old daughter, Nyemia Gilliard, was found unresponsive with signs of trauma in a Baltimore home.

Mother pleads guilty to killing daughter

A police report from the October 2022 incident revealed that Gilliard felt cold when she was found. An unnamed person told police the child was found lying in an "odd position."

An autopsy revealed that the 1-year-old had severe internal injuries. Charging documents noted that the child had been assaulted and that her injuries were "severe enough to directly cause her death."

Investigators determined that Montgomery was the sole guardian of Gilliard.

In May, Montgomery pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder, a charge used when a person carries out murder without regard for human life.

Similar murder case in Maryland

Cases where a mother kills her child are called maternal filicide. A similar case was reported in Maryland in June.

Maryland mother, Darrian Randle, was charged with killing her 3-year-old daughter and trying to hide her body.

A fake kidnapping report and Amber Alert in Delaware eventually led to the discovery of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins' body in a Maryland park.

Randle's boyfriend was also charged in connection with the child's death, according to police documents.

Charging documents detailed how Randle confessed to the fake kidnapping and told police how she hit the child multiple times before realizing that she was no longer breathing.

After attempting CPR, Randle put Dinkins' body in a suitcase and asked Britten to take it somewhere. Police later found the 3-year-old's body in a vacant lot, emaciated and covered in Saran Wrap.

According to court records, Randle is still awaiting extradition in Delaware and is being held on $1 million bond. Britten was released on $75,000 and ordered to serve home detention.