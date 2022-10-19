Watch CBS News
1-year-old child's death in Baltimore ruled homicide

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- The death of a 1-year-old baby girl in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month was ruled a homicide Tuesday, police said. 

The young child died on Oct. 4, but autopsy results revealed she was murdered.

In the report released by the Medical Examiner's Office, Nyemia Gillard suffered from multiple signs of trauma.

"I was shocked," a neighbor said.

Police responded to Ellicott Drive, near Ashburton Street in the Winchester neighborhood, because the baby was unresponsive.

Officers worked to save the child, but she was pronounced dead.

"And a 1-year-old, come on now. What can a 1-year-old do to you?" a neighbor said. "The child is just starting to walk."

Police have not said if anyone has been charged.

