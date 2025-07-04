Watch CBS News
New York man missing after swimming in Maryland reservoir, officials say

 A New York man is reportedly missing after he went swimming in a Maryland reservoir, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The search continued Friday evening for the young man who disappeared in Liberty Reservoir while swimming with friends on Thursday, July 3. 

"It's heartbreaking," said kayaker Rich Fairhurst. "We heard about it this morning, and we weren't sure if the lake was going to be open, but we came anyway. And we saw the search and rescue team starting back up today." 

Search for missing swimmer 

Crews from multiple agencies were out until dark on Thursday night, searching for the man after his friends called for help. 

"He and three friends were swimming, they went down and jumped in the water. They swam across to an island, and about halfway across, this gentleman, a 20-year-old Hispanic male, he started to go underwater," said Lt. Brandon Holland with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. "He was last seen about halfway across."

Lt. Holland said the man is from Queens, New York, but was visiting friends in Pikesville, Maryland, when the incident occurred. 

According to Lt. Holland, crews are likely looking at a recovery mission. 

"It is popular for teens and young adults to come down here and want to swim, but it is illegal. It can go from three feet deep to about 70 feet deep is where we think he was last seen," Lt. Holland said. "So, it is not safe, and again, it is illegal."

Carroll County deputies said the young man's three friends have been cooperative in the investigation. 

No charges or citations have been filed. 

Water safety reminder

The incident serves as a reminder to obey signs when visiting bodies of water, especially during the summer, and to be careful, stay sober and wear a life vest when on the water. 

"We usually wear life vests, and we have a whistle on," said boater Willow Timko. "There is always a big possibility that it might not happen, but there's a small possibility that something bad could happen." 

