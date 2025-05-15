Audit finds Maryland medical examiner misclassified homicide deaths, prompting executive order to improve transparency

An independent review of Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) uncovered major issues with how certain deaths were classified, the attorney general's office said Thursday.

Gov. Wes Moore and Attorney General Anthony Brown shared the findings of a 70-page audit Thursday, which showed that outside reviewers disagreed with the OCME's original determination of the manner of death in over half of the cases they examined.

Audit reveals inconsistencies, racial disparities in death reports

The report flagged serious inconsistencies in how deaths were categorized.

Reviewers found that 36 cases initially labeled as undetermined, accidental, or natural should have been ruled as homicides.

The audit also pointed to patterns that suggest racial disparities, according to the AG. Deaths involving Black individuals or those involving police restraint were significantly less likely to be classified as homicides.

Out of 87 cases reviewed, independent experts disagreed with the original conclusions in 44, the AG said. In 36 of those, all three experts agreed the death should have been classified as a homicide. Five additional cases had two out of three reviewers reach the same conclusion.

"These findings highlight the need for real reform," Attorney General Brown said. "Marylanders deserve a system rooted in fairness, transparency, and accountability."

In addition, the audit revealed that reports on many cases lacked full incident details, such as missing body cam footage or photographs. It also showed inconsistencies in documenting injuries linked to police restraints.

Governor signs executive order to support further investigations

In response to the audit, Gov. Moore signed an executive order creating the Maryland Task Force on In-Custody Restraint-Related Death Investigations. The group includes government officials, forensic experts, legal professionals, law enforcement, and community advocates.

The task force is responsible for improving how these deaths are investigated, recommending oversight processes for future cases, and suggesting changes to training and collaboration with mental health and substance use professionals. The task force will also consider whether further audits are needed.

"This executive order takes us one step closer to a more just and transparent system and was crafted with the same values that have guided our approach to public safety since Day One-true partnership with both law enforcement and the communities they protect; a close, objective examination of the facts; and an abiding commitment to making Maryland safer and uplifting the brave public servants who keep us safe," said Gov. Moore.

The executive order also requires the Department of Health and the OCME to share a report on their progress in implementing recommended changes.

Autopsy concerns raised in 2022

In 2022, WJZ reported that 100 death investigations involving physical restraint were recommended for review after an audit of the state medical examiner's office.

The audit was carried out by a team that was tasked with reviewing former Chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler's cases after he testified that Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd. The case gained national attention in 2020 and sparked protests across the world, some of which turned violent.

Fowler was Maryland's chief medical examiner between 2002 and 2019.

The audit analyzed whether Fowler's cases were adequately investigated, if best practices were used and if reviewers agreed with the manner of death that was determined.