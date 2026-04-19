Maryland records first case of highly contagious measles in 2026 from international traveler

A Baltimore-area resident who recently returned from an international trip has been diagnosed with a case of the highly contagious measles. The Maryland Health Department is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the measles.

Health officials say people may have been exposed to measles at these times and locations:

At the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport's customs federal inspection station in the international terminal arrivals area, and the lower level international bag claim area from 7:50 p.m. to 10:30 a.m. on April 12.

FastMed Urgent Care, at 2827 Smith Avenue, in Baltimore, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 14, and again from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 17.

Sinai Hospital's emergency department main waiting area and pediatric emergency department, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. on April 17.

This is the first measles case in Maryland in 2026. There were three cases in 2025, one in 2024, one in 2023, and none between 2020 and 2022.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, according to the Maryland Health Department.

The symptoms are high fever, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes. Red or blotchy rash can then cover the body, lasting nearly a week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO says the measles is a serious airborne disease that can lead to complications or death. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the measles patient leaves the room. Officials say symptoms likely won't be seen until 10 to 14 days after being exposed.

What should you do if you may have been exposed?

You should check to see if you have been vaccinated or had the measles previously. If you have received two doses of a measles vaccine or were born before 1957, you are considered protected, according to Maryland health officials.

People not vaccinated should monitor their symptoms for 21 days after the potential exposure. Those who develop a fever after exposure should contact health officials and not go out in public.

Maryland health officials urge eligible people to get fully vaccinated against the measles.

Maryland Department of Health recommends all eligible people get fully vaccinated against measles. The measles vaccine is routinely recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose and the second dose at 4–6 years old. Sometimes a dose is given as early as six to 12 months if there is travel planned to an area that has ongoing measles transmission.

"Vaccination remains essential to protecting ourselves, our families, and our communities against measles and other infectious diseases," said Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Meg Sullivan. "Talk with your healthcare provider to ensure you and your family are up to date with all recommended vaccines, including the MMR vaccine."

