Maryland man who spent 27 minutes inside U.S. Capitol found guilty for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

BALTIMORE - A Maryland man was found guilty of breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court records said 59-year-old Daniel Egtvedt, from Oakland, Maryland, spent 27 minutes inside the Capitol when he was forcibly removed by police.

Egtvedt reportedly fought repeatedly with officers in the halls of the Capitol while screaming at the top of his lungs and shouting "shoot me" at police.

Egtvedt was found guilty of a total of four felony charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

He was found guilty of four misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in Capitol building.

According to a federal affidavit, Egtvedt was spotted at the U.S. Capitol around 2:47 p.m. in a video posted on Parler.

That's when he was standing in the doorway of the building and was trying to wipe off a chemical irritant from his face and nose. He was attempting to enter the building by pushing his way through the line of Capitol Police officers. As shown on U.S. Capitol Police security video, Egtvedt and numerous other individuals entered at that moment by pushing their way through a line of USCP officers.

Once inside, Egtvedt walked through the building, loudly accusing various police officers of being "traitors," according to court documents. He also told another rioter, who was recording and live-streaming him, that other people should come down to the Capitol to disrupt the congressional proceedings.

Several minutes later, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Egtvedt was walking through the Hall of Columns.

As shown on USCP security video and police body-worn camera video, multiple officers verbally directed the defendant to leave the building through a nearby doorway, which was in the direction he was already walking.

Documents show Egtvedt refused to comply and instead reversed course and headed back toward the building interior.

Documents revealed that as Egtvedt was being escorted out by police, he swatted the officer's hand away and grabbed her jacket before other officers intervened.

Egtvedt, who is over six feet tall and who weighed, at the time, well over 300 pounds, continued to try to move away from the doorway.

As a result, he, along with an officer, fell to the floor, which resulted in the officer injuring his right shoulder. Moments later USCP officers physically removed Egtvedt from the building.

Records showed Egtvedt attempted to go back into the Capitol after he was forced out.

He was arrested on Feb. 13, 2021, in Oakland, Md.

Egtvedt is to be sentenced on March 16, 2023. The obstruction conviction carries a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison, the assault convictions each carry a statutory maximum of eight years in prison, and the civil disorder conviction carries a statutory maximum of five years in prison.