Maryland man killed by police in Michigan after alleged stabbing

A Maryland man was shot and killed by police in Michigan in mid-April after officials said he was involved in a stabbing that left a person hospitalized, according to department officials.

East Lansing Police officers were called to a business at Lake Lansing and Abbott Roads on April 15 around 6 p.m. for a reported theft. The call evolved into a stabbing, which led to the deadly police shooting.

Police said the victim in the stabbing underwent an emergency surgery after sustaining multiple stab wounds. On April 16, the victim was in stable condition, officials said. The victim was later released from the hospital to recover at home.

Isaiah Christopher Kirby, 21, of Owings Mills, Maryland, was identified as the man shot and killed by police, officials said.

Department officials said they have started to review and create a video timeline of the events, which will be shared with the public in the coming weeks. The names of the involved officers will also be released at that time.

Michigan State Police is investigating, as is the standard procedure in the state, police officials said.

According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, Kirby was pursuing a zoology degree at Michigan State University.

Isaiah Kirby's mother, Karyn Kirby, told the Banner that she found at least 17 bullet wounds in her son's body and noted he had a swollen face.

"I cannot unsee what I saw," she told the Banner. "I cannot unhear what I heard. No mother should ever have to hear a body bag being unzipped after her child was gunned down in the street by police."

WJZ has reached out to Michigan State Police for a statement.