Maryland man charged in U.S. Capitol breach was local chapter leader of 'Proud Boys,' court documents show

Maryland man charged in U.S. Capitol breach was local chapter leader of 'Proud Boys,' court document

BALTIMORE - This coming January 6 will mark the three-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

A Maryland man, 38-year-old Brandon Heffner, is facing charges for his role in the Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Heffner, from Harford County, was arrested on Tuesday in Windsor Mill.

He's the 16th Marylander to face charges related to riots.

Federal investigators say Heffner, who was dressed in black tactical, has been charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, which is a felony, and misdemeanor charges related to trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say Heffner and others blocked a door on the U.S. Capitol's Lower West Terrace, which prevented police from using tear gas.

The federal court filing cites a "confidential informant," identifying Heffner as a chapter leader of the local "Proud Boys" – a right wing group that describes itself as "western chauvinists."

The Department of Justice says the group was central to the January 6h attack.

According to court documents, Heffner told investigators in November 2021 that he was no longer a member of the group.

FBI agents say Heffner denied being the person in those photographs, and said his beard was much shorter at the time.

Court records show Heffner was charged in a Washington, D.C. court a month before the January 6 riot with an unlawful ammunition charge.

He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 30 days probation after pleading guilty.

If found guilty of these federal charges, he could face five years in prison.

Heffner was granted pre-trial release.

We reached out to him by phone, but he did not pick up.

To date, federal authorities say they're prosecuting more than 1,200 people related to the Capitol breach.