Harford County man arrested for role during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

BALTIMORE - A Harford County man has been arrested and charged for his role in the January 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol building in 2021.

Brandon Heffner, 38, was arrested Tuesday by the FBI in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

He has been charged with a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. In addition to the felony, Heffner is charged with misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Heffner was identified in video footage as being in a group of rioters coalesced on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol.

Heffner wore a black tactical, black helmet, and black backpack, according to documents. Rioters, including Heffner, physically blocked an exterior door and held it shut to prevent police from exiting to deploy tear gas," documents revealed.

More than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.