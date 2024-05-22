Maryland man arrested for allegedly assaulting officer with pole during U.S. Capitol insurrection

Maryland man faces charges for January 6 attacks at US Capitol

MIDDLETOWN - A man from Frederick County was arrested Wednesday in connection to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Kelly Jr., 36, was arrested in Middletown on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer with a pole as part of the disruption of a U.S. Congress session to count electoral votes to certify the 2020 presidential election.

According to a statement of charges, Kelly was allegedly among other rioters who used a metal-framed "Trump" sign as a battering ram against a police line.

Court documents state Kelly played a significant role in pushing toward the U.S. Capitol building with the sign and at one point was allegedly caught on camera hitting an officer over the head with an open hand through the fabric of the flag.

Kelly is then accused of being at the front lines of a group of people who overtook police who guarded the Lower West Plaza.

Documents state Kelly used a long pole, which reportedly had metal screw eyes on its side, to "jab and thrust" at the police line.

During this alleged encounter, Kelly is accused of being caught on several different cameras ramming the pole, which hit an officer's head.

The incident was reportedly captured on body-worn cameras.

The officer reported a cracked riot helmet and loss of consciousness for several seconds.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,400 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes connected to the breach of the U.S. Capitol building.

Kelly is expected to have an appearance in a Washington D.C. courtroom.

He's charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon, civil disorder, disruptive conduct in Capitol Building grounds and acts of physical violence, among other charges.

At least 32 other Marylanders have also been charged with crimes in connection to the Jan. 6th insurrection: