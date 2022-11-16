Maryland father, stepson duo charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday.

Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges.

Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol.

Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank," who used it to strike an officer in the head, officials said. The officer struck in the head "has experienced lingering medical effects from the blow to the head," according to a statement by prosecutors.

Wyatt was identified as #277 and Therres as #180 on the FBI's seeking information photos in the attack.

Douglas Wyatt, 49 FBI Washington Field Office

Jacob Michael Therres FBI Washington Field Office