Social media helped authorities arrest Maryland man involved in January 6 riots, documents reveal

BALTIMORE - Social media played a role in arresting a Frederick County man for his role in the January 6 insurrection, according to documents obtained by WJZ.

Adam Ryan Obest, who was identified as a federal employee at the time of the riot, is facing felony charges for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Details in a criminal complaint allege the 42-year-old from Thurmont, Maryland was wearing a camouflage baseball cap and a dark-colored jacket, circled in red shown in a still shot, as he struggled with officers over a flagpole. He was captured here trying to grab an officer's baton in attempt to disarm the officer.

Body-worn camera and tips to the FBI uncovered how Obest's wrongdoing was carried out.

Detectives matched photos from Obest's social media account to photos captured of him at the Million MAGA March on November 14, 2020, revealing an American Flag tattoo on his left shoulder which resembles a similar tattoo shown in his booking photo from a separate unrelated arrest in 2018.

And if that isn't concrete enough, through a warrant, detectives reviewed Obest's Facebook posts a day after the Capitol riot, according to documents.

One comment on January 7 under the screen name Adam Blest, under a video posted by Bill O'Reilly read, "Good review. Can't wait to hear your analysis of the protests at the Capitol today. I was there and it was 96 percent peaceful God Bless."

In another comment, he wrote, "I was there. Yes, this is true. Thanks for sharing it."

Investigators say Obest was employed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and that he took a day off on January 6, 2021 to attend the rally dubbed "Stop and Steal.'

The probe leading to multiple felony charges against Obest including assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon and conduct and act of physical violence in a restricted buildings or grounds.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol Riot.

At last check, 15 Marylanders have been charged in federal court linked to crimes committed at the Capitol on January 6.