Baltimore man sentenced for role in January 6 U.S. Capitol breach

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Narayana Rheiner, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2022, to one count of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Rheiner was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, and sentenced to 36 months of supervised release after he is released from prison.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Rheiner was part of a mob that illegally massed on the Upper West Plaza of the Capitol.

Around 2 p.m., Rheiner went to the front of the mob and waved other rioters to come forward, yelling at them to "push up" against the police line," according to court documents.

Officials said Rheiner pushed against officers and grabbed an officer's riot shield. Rheiner then pulled the riot shield out of the officer's hands, causing the officer to fall down several stairs onto the ground.

Documents revealed that around 2:44 p.m., Rheiner entered the Capitol through the Upper West Terrace door. He and other rioters proceeded to the Rotunda area and joined a group that was yelling at officers and attempting to gain access to a hallway that was blocked by officers.

Officers deployed chemical irritants to disperse the rioters and Rheiner yelled at them, "You know how many times I've been sprayed today? That s--- ain't nothing!," according to documents.

Documents showed Rheiner also yelled, "Why don't you just go home!" Rheiner stood within inches of an officer and said, "We're not backing up!" When another officer said, "this is not the right way," Rheiner responded "It is the right way. We got to send a message."

Documents said Rheiner ultimately left the Capitol building through a broken window at about 2:57 p.m.

In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.