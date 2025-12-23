Maryland man sentenced to 10 years for armed robbery of taxi driver

A Maryland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a taxi driver in May 2025, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

Jermaine Donte Mitchell, 44, of Annapolis, was found guilty in November of armed robbery, assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the armed robbery in Severna Park.

"This is certainly the worst nightmare for taxi and rideshare drivers, to be attacked and robbed by a passenger," said Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "This defendant had a chance to pay the fare and exit the taxi, but chose to pistol-whip the driver and take his phone. The defendant will have plenty of time to reflect on his crime behind bars."

Armed robbery investigation

Anne Arundel County police responded to the reported robbery in the area of Ritchie Highway and Earleigh Heights Road on May 1, court records show.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Mitchell, on foot near Magothy Bridge Road and Ritchie Highway.

The taxi driver told officers that he had picked Mitchell up from a hotel in the 100 block of Womack Drive in Annapolis and was driving him to Marley Station.

The driver reported that, while in the area of Ritchie Highway and Magothy Bridge Road, Mitchell began arguing with him about the price of the taxi ride, court officials said. The driver offered to let Mitchell out at an intersection, but said he would have to pay a $40 fare.

According to court officials, Mitchell then pulled out a handgun and hit the driver in the head with the firearm. Mitchell then demanded that the driver hand over his cellphone so that he would not be able to call police.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of a nearby firehouse at 161 Ritchie Highway and followed Mitchell as he walked away from the scene. Court officials said Mitchell returned the cellphone when he realized police were nearby.

During the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage and discovered that Mitchell had placed something under the vehicle, which was later determined to be a black BB gun.