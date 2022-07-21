Mail-in ballot counting begins in Maryland with some races undecided

BALTIMORE -- Elections workers across Maryland began counting thousands of mail-in ballots Thursday morning, two days after the primary election.

By law, the ballot counting process could not begin any earlier after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure to do so out of concerns surrounding election security.

In Baltimore City, elections chief Armstead Jones said things were going smoothly. He said elections workers would likely work until 6 p.m. each day and may take a break on Sunday.

"Normally this process can go three weeks, but I don't think it will go three weeks because of the low turnout," Jones told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

One scanner…hundreds of mail-in ballots. The vote counting goes on in Baltimore City at this hour! 🗳 (don’t worry…he picked up the one one that fell) #Elections2022 @wjz pic.twitter.com/bLp2aAojUL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2022

Jones noted that mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday can still be counted. He said contested ballots will be set aside and counted on Monday afternoon.

"I see no integrity problems," Jones said.

The city elections chief also addressed the 12 missing flash drives that were later recovered, saying the hard drives with the vote totals were always accessible to elections workers.

"The flash drive issues in most cases will happen every election," he said. "We had brand new judges in most of all of our precincts. In 396 precincts, we had 12 flash drives that did not come in until the next evening. We had all 12 of them."

Jones speculated that judges either left the flash drives in the scanner or placed them in the wrong bag.

"If we can't recover the flash drive, all we have to do is go back to the scanner and put in a new flash drive and the information will upload or we can rerun the ballots," Jones said.

Many candidates or their representatives were on hand for the vote-counting process.

I spoke to Baltimore City State’s Attorney candidate Ivan Bates who was here watching the mail-in ballot vote count. He compares it to jury deliberations as he waits for the final decision of the voters. @wjz #Elections2022 pic.twitter.com/5qvPU7R7bb — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2022

Ivan Bates, a Democrat who is challenging incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Baltimore City state's attorney race, said the process was like waiting for a jury to deliberate.

"You make your case, you've done your closing, it's in the jury's hands," Bates said. "At the end of the day, they're ready to make their resolution and have it announced."

🚨🗳Here are additional votes counted today in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s race ⬇️

•Bates 658

•Mosby 311

-Vignarajah 536 @wjz pic.twitter.com/nk5PftgIf8 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2022

The first of the mail-in ballot returns show Bates had widened his lead over Mosby, but the race remains too close to call.

In the tight race for Baltimore City sheriff, Sam Cogen also expanded his lead as of Thursday afternoon.

"There's absolutely nothing we can do right now but watch the process," Cogen told WJZ.

We also spoke to Sam Cogen, who is locked in a very tight race for sheriff in Baltimore. “I’m just excited to be part of democracy.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/ACW7LGASpR — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2022

In the Democratic primary for governor, current frontrunner Wes Moore's representative said they "take nothing for granted."

Here are some of the mail-in vote totals counted in Baltimore City today:

GOVERNOR’S RACE DEM PRIMARY

Moore 458

Perez 462

Franchot 454 @wjz pic.twitter.com/KFwee2aKSg — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2022

"We believe that every vote needs to be counted and every voice needs to be heard," Moore campaign spokesperson Brian Jones said. "That's not just a central piece of our democracy, it's the way Wes Moore has run this campaign."

He declined to comment on Gov. Hogan's disclosure that he will not support the presumptive Republican nominee, Dan Cox.

Wes Moore’s campaign spokesperson says they are here watching the counting process and waiting for the results to come in. He had no comment on Hogan saying he will not support Dan Cox on the Republican side. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Oq8ojREo4K — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2022

Sean Naron, a spokesperson for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez, criticized the governor for delaying the vote count but said the campaign remains patient as the votes are counted.

"It's clear this is a two-person race between Tom Perez and Wes Moore," Naron said. "We're encouraged by the energizing progress we've seen across our state. We continue to get the dominant share of votes in Montgomery County."

Tom Perez campaign communications director believes it’s a 2-person race between Perez and Wes Moore. “We’re here to make sure the votes cast are counted” @wjz pic.twitter.com/i65ZEzLkIJ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2022

Baltimore County has a live stream of its ballot counting process. Click here to watch.