Here are some of the bills heading to Maryland Gov. Moore's desk

Maryland's 2026 legislative session is over, meaning a mountain of bills has been sent to the governor's desk awaiting his signature.

The legislature passed several key bills this session, including measures to address affordability and road safety.

Gov. Wes Moore indicated in a social media post this week that he "can't wait to sign" the Protection From Predatory Pricing Act. The measure prevents the use of electronic shelf labels in grocery stores, which lawmakers said enables stores to change prices of items instantly.

In introducing the measure in January, Gov. Moore said it would protect Marylanders from "unpredictable price spikes" that can increase grocery bills.

"At a time when Marylanders are already stretched by the rising cost of groceries, housing, and everyday necessities, we must ensure that new technologies are not used to drive up the bill for working families," the governor said.

House Bill 107, also known as the Stop Super Speeders bill, is also awaiting the governor's signature.

The bill would establish the Intelligent Speed Assistance System Pilot Program by October 2027, which would be used for drivers who had their licenses suspended or revoked. Under the bill, certain drivers would be required to use a device designed to prevent speeding.

The Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) technology uses GPS and sensors to prevent drivers from exceeding the speed limit.

Another bill that targets road safety, the Clear Before You Drive Act, was sent to the governor's desk. The measure requires drivers to remove ice and snow from their cars before they start driving.

The bill cracks down on drivers whose ice and snow-covered cars contribute to property damage or injuries.

The measure was introduced after a large piece of ice fell from a car and smashed through the windshield of another car in Harford County, injuring two people.

"While many drivers clear their windshields for visibility, too often snow and ice remain on roofs, hoods, and trunks. This law ensures accountability when that negligence leads to crashes causing injury, death, or property damage," said Ragina Ali, the Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA in Maryland and D.C.

On Tuesday, April 14, Gov. Moore signed a total of 153 bills into law, most of which will go into effect at the start of October or July.