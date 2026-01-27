Large piece of ice smashes through car windshield on I-95 in Harford County, injuring 2

Two people were hospitalized after a large piece of ice smashed through the windshield of a vehicle on I-95 in Harford County on Tuesday evening.

Emergency responders responded to a crash at the Tydings Bridge, where two people in the car were found injured, according to the Susquehanna Hose Company in Havre De Grace.

"As a reminder, clean all snow and ice off your vehicle before traveling, and increase your following distance behind high-profile vehicles that may be unable to clear their tops," Susquehanna Hose Company stated.

Sunday's winter storm left roads and highways across the state with several inches of snow, followed by sleet and freezing rain. The frigid temperatures after the storm left road conditions slick and icy.

Don't drive with snow or ice on your car

Driving with snow on your vehicle can be dangerous for your and/or other drivers.

According to the website fixautousa.com, if you are driving with snow, especially if it is thick, pieces could fall off and strike another vehicle, and either obstruct their view or damage their car.

The website says that some states have laws that prohibit driving with snow on your car, or have laws regulating it.

Here are tips on clearing your car of ice and snow (from Erie Insurance):