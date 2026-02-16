Proposed legislation in Maryland could create an Inspector General office with statewide jurisdiction

A bill proposed in Maryland could create an inspector general position with statewide jurisdiction.

The bill was introduced in the state house by Del. Ryan Nawrocki to reform government accountability by increasing transparency, preventing waste and protecting Maryland taxpayers. According to Del. Nawrocki, the measure was modeled after similar oversight offices in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Maryland inspector general proposal

The bill would establish an Inspector General Advisory Board that would appoint an inspector general and conduct annual performance reviews to ensure the office is effective, according to Del. Nawrocki.

"Marylanders deserve a government that is accountable, transparent and focused on responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars," Del. Nawrocki said in a statement. "An independent statewide inspector general provides the investigative tools necessary to uncover waste, fraud and abuse."

The measure comes as Nawrocki says Maryland is facing more fiscal pressure and increased demands on taxpayer resources. The legislation aims to modernize the state's oversight systems and strengthen public trust.

According to Nawrocki, several Maryland counties have their own inspector general offices, including Baltimore City, along with Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties.

"Unlike traditional audits that focus solely on financial records, inspectors general have investigative authority, including subpoena power, to uncover facts that numbers alone cannot reveal," Nawrocki said. "This legislation strengthens transparency, deters misconduct and reinforces public confidence in how the government operates."

Expanding Baltimore County IG oversight

Del. Nawrocki introduced a similar measure in the state House last year that would expand the Baltimore County Inspector General's jurisdiction to include County Public Schools.

The measure came after county councilmembers raised concerns about the district's Office of Internal Affairs, which reports to the County's Board of Education. State leaders also emphasized that the Baltimore County Public School District is the third largest in Maryland and handles a large amount of county tax dollars.

"Transparency and accountability in our schools shouldn't be partisan issues; they're promises we owe every family and taxpayer," Del. Nawrocki said about the legislation. "This legislation gives Baltimore County the tools to ensure our public schools operate with integrity and trust."