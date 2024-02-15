Maryland lawmakers revisit controversial bill to arm Baltimore City school resource officers

BALTIMORE -- With the uptick in youth gun violence, state lawmakers are seeking solutions.

But a bill is being introduced to have Baltimore City school resource officers with firearms.

This bill tries to make a comeback time and time again.

It was first introduced back in 2019 and every time it has been brought to legislators, they ultimately voted no.

But a Baltimore City bill supporter says with the rise in youth violence, he thinks it may have a better chance this year.

Once again, Republican Senator J.B. Jennings is introducing this bill where he wants Baltimore City School Police to be required to have firearms.

Baltimore City is the only school district to prohibit school resource officers from carrying firearms in school buildings, according to the Maryland Center for School Safety.

But the president of the Matthew Hension Neighborhood Association says this bill is his last hope of a solution.

Back in October, there was a shooting outside of Carver Vo Tech High School where three teens were injured.

The school is located in his neighborhood, and he says he is tired of these shootings.

"There is no other way to do this at this present time. Yes, we have metal detectors in certain locations but all schools do not have metal detectors, like Carver. They have eight entrances to the school. They don't have the capabilities or the money to put a metal detector in every location," Hension said.

Year after year, this bill has surfaced in the Maryland General Assembly.

It tends to spark some controversy and ultimately, it always fails to pass.

This bill is set to be reviewed by the Senate committee on February 28th for its first hearing.