Maryland and local leaders reflect 2 years after deadly Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

State and local leaders gathered near the collapse site of Baltimore's Key Bridge on Thursday to remember those who died after the bridge was struck by a cargo ship two years ago.

On March 26, 2024, the 948-foot Dali lost electrical power and crashed into the bridge, causing it to crumble into the Patapsco River. Six construction workers, who were filling potholes on the bridge around 1:30 a.m., were knocked into the water and killed.

They were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, Miguel Luna, Jose Lopez, and Carlos Hernandez.

"We remember the shock, we remember the sorrow, we remember the prayers," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

Governor Moore honored the construction workers who didn't survive, while also recognizing how Maryland responded in the days and weeks that followed.

The bridge collapse shut down the main shipping channel to the Port of Baltimore and crippled many businesses.

According to the governor's office, the Key Bridge was a "vital economic and transportation artery for the region, connecting thousands of Maryland commuters and commercial vehicles daily."

The Port of Baltimore generates an annual economic impact of more than $70 billion and links more than 273,000 jobs to its activities, the governor's office said.

"In the face of one of the worst tragedies in our state's history, it was Marylanders who stepped up to serve," Moore said.

Rebuilding Baltimore's Key Bridge

Now, the focus is on rebuilding the Key Bridge.

Out on the Patapsco River, state engineers are already laying the foundation for the new bridge.

Crews are making one of the first major steps in construction, driving steel piles more than 200 feet into the riverbed to support the bridge's structure.

"We have to go pretty deep because we have some very challenging conditions out on the river," said Jim Harkness, the Chief Engineer for the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

MDTA officials said that while much of the work is still happening below the surface, progress is moving quickly.

"What we've accomplished in 14 months, that is breakneck speed essentially," Harkness said.

The bridge design is now about 70% complete. with final cost and timeline negotiations expected in the coming months.

MDTA officials say the current target to reopen the Key Bridge to traffic is by the end of 2030. In November 2025, MDTA said the updated estimated cost of the Key Bridge rebuild would be more than initially projected, between $4.3 and $5.2 billion.

"We remain committed to rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge with intentionality, with speed and with safety," Moore said. "We will continue to recover, we will continue to rebuild, and we will continue to do it together."

Maryland, local leaders remember Key Bridge collapse

State and local leaders reacted to the two-year remembrance of the deadly Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

"March 26, 2024, is a date etched forever into the story of Maryland, not only because of the horror, but for the heroism we witnessed," Gov. Moore said. "We will never forget the six patriots who were taken from us, for they are not gone who live in the hearts of others. Today, we honor the victims, their families, and every Marylander who stepped up to serve—showing what it means to be Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong."

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he will never forget that "dark day," but "out of this tragedy, Maryland came together."

He also credited the effort to secure full federal funding for the bridge's rebuild.

"Federal Team Maryland also fought tooth and nail to secure a 100% federal cost-match for the bridge replacement with the Baltimore BRIDGE Relief Act, and since we passed that legislation, we have been making steady progress in the effort to build an even stronger, safer bridge," Van Hollen said. "That federal funding commitment is locked into law—and we will continue working with the Department of Transportation and our state partners until the job is done."

Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks paid tribute to the rescue crews who went into the water to search for the construction workers, and the businesses that are still recovering.

"The brave Marylanders who dove into the frigid water during the rescue operation," Alsobrooks said. "The strong Marylanders whose businesses and livelihoods were impacted by the collapse. The Marylanders who depend on our port for resources. The Marylanders who count on our infrastructure to stand strong."

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin said, "Today, most importantly, we remember the six lives lost in this nightmare and pray their memories are a blessing to their families and loved ones."

Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume stated, "On the second anniversary of that horrific night when we were awakened in our sleep to the unthinkable news that the Francis Scott Key Bridge had collapsed, I am proud of the resilience and tenacity displayed by the City of Baltimore and its people in the wake of this tragedy."

Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey said, "We remember the lives lost and the families forever changed, carrying their grief with us."

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski added, "Progress has been made, but its absence is still felt every day. We must recommit to rebuilding the bridge with the urgency this moment and their memories demand."

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott stated, "Two years ago, Baltimore was forever changed by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which claimed the lives of six people who were working through the night to make our city better. As we mark this anniversary, we continue to wrap our arms around their families and loved ones, and express gratitude to all of our first responders for their service and dedication"

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said, "We're grateful for the first responders who acted so quickly, and we're focused on what comes next—keeping our roads safe, supporting our residents and businesses, and continuing the work to rebuild and strengthen this region."

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman added, "Our state was forever changed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed two years ago, and took the lives of six beloved men. Each of them came to this country looking for a better life, and were on that bridge working to make life better for all who live here."