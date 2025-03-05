Maryland school adds extra day for closure following faculty member's death

Joppatowne High School in Harford County will have an extra day in June to make up for a school closure following a faculty member's death.

Last December, the school closed for a day to allow students to attend funeral services for Community School Specialist Niesha Jones, who died unexpectedly.

Because of that school closure, students' last day will be on June 23, while the rest of the Harford County Public School district will be released for the summer on June 20.

The school was closed for five days this year in the aftermath of tragedy. However, the four days off following the murder of 15-year-old Warren Grant, a student who was shot and killed inside the school in September, was waived by the state.

One person said on social media, "This community has been through enough trauma. How on earth is the loss of human life not a viable reason for a missed day of school?"

Another wrote, "You are going to bring up trauma with the memory of why they have to be there that day."

Joppatowne High community reacts

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, schools are required to operate for 180 days each year, but a waiver can be granted in the case of natural disasters, civil disasters, or severe weather conditions.

The additional day of school due to the faculty member's death prompted backlash from the community.

"This shows that the MSDE does not care about the mental health of their students and staff," a person said on social media.

Joppatowne High graduate Stephanie Leuschner told WJZ she was surprised the state didn't waive that additional day.

"I think to give everybody time, after all the stuff that's happened at the school, it's good to give the students time alone because it's all scary," Leuschner said.

The Harford County Public School District says it understands the decision by MSDE but felt it was most important at the time to give students a chance to grieve.

The final day of classes for Joppatowne High School students will be on Monday, June 23rd, and will be a three-hour early dismissal.

I don't think it's necessarily a bad thing, it's only a day," Leuschner said. "But I know some of the students want to have their summer and get out."