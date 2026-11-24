The family of a Maryland jockey and exercise rider is demanding answers after he was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over the weekend on the Eastern Shore.

Charlie Munoz-Osorio, 38, was taken into ICE custody on Saturday, according to the Department of Homeland Security. His family said he was detained while driving his young son to a soccer game.

Munoz-Osorio is from Chile and has lived in the United States for about two years. An attorney for the jockey told CBS News Baltimore that his client is currently being held at a detention facility in Louisiana. His case is not listed on the ICE online database.

"This was completely unexpected, because we follow as a family all the steps necessary to stay in the United States in a legal way. This situation is really shocking because we [weren't] prepared at all," said a family member, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Munoz-Osorio's wife also told CBS Baltimore's Tara Lynch this has been a scary situation for her family.

Family wishes for transparency

The family was traveling to a soccer game near Ocean City when their car was stopped by six ICE vehicles. Munoz-Osorio was detained in front of his wife, 8-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

In a phone interview, the family said Munoz-Osorio entered the United States legally with a visa in 2024. The family says he applied for asylum before his visa expired.

In a statement, DHS said while he entered the country legally, he was only allowed to stay for 90 days and has overstayed his visa for two years. The department issued an order for removal for Munoz-Osorio on Saturday.

"When he entered the U.S. under the Visa Waiver Program, he agreed to waive his right to an immigration judge trial should he overstay or break the VWP rules," the DHS statement read.

The family said his immigration case is in process and he has completed all the steps needed to stay legally. They say he pays taxes and has never even received a traffic ticket. Additionally, they tell CBS News Baltimore he has a work permit that is valid through 2030.

"Nothing would tell us that we were in danger. We know this political situation is complex for all the immigrants, but we try to do everything right," the family member added.

The family added they do not think he is getting enough food while in custody.

"He wants to fight for his family and their future. The lack of clear information about his case has been extremely difficult for his family, and we are urgently seeking legal advice and representation to protect his right and ensure his case is handled fairly," the family representative added.

Jay Marks, an attorney for Munoz-Osorio, called the situation a tragedy for the family.

"Charlie's case is a catastrophe for that family, a tragedy for that family," Marks said. "We are very concerned, because when he was in the Chantilly holding room, he said that there was very little food, if any, being given out. Conditions were overcrowded."

Marks argues Munoz-Osorio can stay in the United States while the asylum application is pending. In a statement Tuesday, Marks said, "If ICE removes him without a hearing, they are acting in flagrant violation of the United States Code."

The family says they are grateful for the community's support during this difficult time. An online fundraiser has raised more than $5,000 for his legal expenses.

"Charlie is a real quiet, conscientious, hardworking guy"

Munoz-Osorio is a licensed horse trainer and jockey with the state, who primarily works at Laurel Park.

Ferris Allen, a thoroughbred racehorse trainer who works with Munoz-Osorio, said he was shocked at the arrest.

"Charlie is a real quiet, conscientious, hardworking guy. Never misses a day of work. Always on time," Allen said. "For him to be treated this way, it's as reprehensible as it gets. It makes me ashamed of our country's policies."

Allen called the exercise rider an up-and-coming jockey, who has been fighting to race horses full time after starting his career over when he moved to the United States. Once a jockey in Chile, Munoz-Osorio is now trying to race more frequently and was scheduled to race Sunday at Belmont Park. He even worked Saturday morning before his arrest.

"Our country should be way better than this. There's no person, regardless of where they're from or what their national origin is, or what their immigration status is... there's no one that should be treated this way," Allen said.

The Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association (MTHA) said it "is working closely with officials to help reunite Munoz-Osorio with his family as soon as possible." It added, "Our thoughts are with Charlie and his family during this difficult time, and we will do everything we can to support them."

In a statement, Rep. Sarah Elfreth, who represents Howard County where the family lives, said her caucus needs to restrict ICE.

"This is yet another example of ICE instilling fear in our communities and separating families – not going after the worst of the worst. When Democrats take control of the House and Senate on January 3rd, we will rein in this reckless agency," her statement read.

Munoz-Osorio's detainment came just days after a University of Maryland student and her mother were released from ICE custody after significant public outcry.