University of Maryland (UMD) student Maria Flores Garcia and her mother have been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Louisiana, the school confirmed on Wednesday.

Freshman Flores Garcia was detained by ICE along with her mother on Nov. 5 at the agency's Baltimore field office. At the time, the two had gone to the office for a routine check-in for Flores Garcia's mother.

The UMD student and her mother were then taken to an ICE detention facility in Louisiana, ICE confirmed.

On Wednesday, UMD President Darryll J. Pines confirmed that Flores Garcia and her mother had been released from custody and were headed back to Maryland.

Community "advocated for Maria"

"Last night, we learned that Maria and her mother have been released from an immigration detention facility," he said. "This news was confirmed by the family attorney. They begin their journey home from Louisiana today, and we are overjoyed and relieved to learn this news."

Pines noted in his letter that the UMD community had "advocated for Maria," with students holding rallies, information sessions and group meetings with university and student leaders.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed earlier this month that Flores Garcia and her mother had been detained. The spokesperson alleged that Flores Garcia came to the U.S. illegally and was arrested in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas in 2016.

Despite being placed into removal proceedings, she was released into the country, according to DHS. An immigration judge had issued a final order of removal on Feb. 23, 2021, DHS said.

CBS News Baltimore has reached out to DHS for a statement on the release of Flores Garcia and her mother, but has not heard back.

Lawmakers on Flores Garcia's release

Maryland's Senator Chris Van Hollen welcomed news of the two women's release.

"Maria Flores Garcia – a former high school valedictorian and current student at the University of Maryland – never should've been detained. This action by Trump's ICE put a clear lie to their claim that they're going after 'the worst of the worst,'" he said.

"But over the last two weeks, we saw our community stand up and rally around her. We immediately called out her senseless detention and worked to get her released. Today, I am relieved that she and her mother are no longer detained and will be reunited with their family," Van Hollen added.

Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey also issued a statement.

"Maria Flores Garcia is a student, a former high school valedictorian, and a valued member of our community," Ivey said. "She never should have been detained. Period. Her case exposes the hypocrisy of an administration that claims to target the 'worst of the worst' while detaining young people like Maria."

Flores Garcia spoke out from detention

While detained in Louisiana, Flores Garcia told WUSA9 that she is not alone in the facility, describing other detainees who have no criminal records and have built lives in the United States.

"Sadly, I'm not the only person that has no criminal record, that has made a life in the United States without hurting anybody that's in here," Flores Garcia said. "There's millions and millions of stories in the cell. Everybody here misses their family."

She described conditions inside the detention facility as "devastating."

"It's just a big room. You can hear the people coughing. It smells in here," she said.

In an earlier interview with CBS News Baltimore, Flores Garcia said she is trying to remain positive and support others around her.

"I'm definitely trying to keep my essence and stay true to myself as much as I can," she said. "There's obviously times where I break down because it's devastating being here, knowing that my life outside is on pause. That I didn't do anything to be here."

From valedictorian to immigration detention

Flores Garcia was the 2026 valedictorian at Parkdale High School before receiving a full scholarship to the University of Maryland.

During her high school graduation, she spoke about the challenges she and her family faced after coming to Maryland from El Salvador.

She said those experiences motivated her to excel academically and show that anything is possible.