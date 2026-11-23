A Maryland jockey has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Ocean City, according to a Baltimore-based thoroughbred horsemen's group.

Charlie Munoz-Osorio, an exercise rider, was detained by ICE officers on Saturday, said a statement released Monday by the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association (MTHA).

Munoz-Osorio's family told the MTHA that he was detained as he was with family members and while driving his young son to a soccer game. His family says Munoz-Osorio is from Chile and has lived in the United States for about two years.

The man held a valid work permit at the time of his detention and has no criminal charges pending against him, the MTHA said.

CBS News Baltimore has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but has not heard back.

The MTHA said it "is working closely with officials to help reunite Munoz-Osorio with his family as soon as possible." It added, "Our thoughts are with Charlie and his family during this difficult time, and we will do everything we can to support them."

Munoz-Osorio was scheduled to ride No Law in the third race at Belmont Park on Sunday, Nov. 22, according to the horsemen's group.