Maryland added more than 38,000 jobs in 2024, U.S. Department of Labor says

BALTIMORE -- Maryland gained an estimated 38,400 jobs in 2024, with 27,300 of those jobs coming from the private sector, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The state added 200 jobs in December 2024, according to the report.

Sectors that saw job growth in December include the public sector, retail trade, and health care and social assistance sectors. Those industries grew by 1,300, 1,000, and 900 jobs respectively.

The professional, scientific and technical services sector added 700 jobs, while both finance and insurance and information sectors gained 600 jobs each.

Five sectors reported significant job losses, with Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation showing the largest decline of 2,600 jobs. Other Services lost 1,100 jobs, while Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities decreased by 600 jobs. Private Educational Services and Construction sectors declined by 500 and 400 jobs, respectively.

Maryland's unemployment rate held steady at 3.1 percent in December, while the labor force participation rate remained at 65.6 percent. Both metrics outperform national averages, with the state's unemployment rate significantly below the national rate of 4.1 percent and labor force participation exceeding the national average of 62.5 percent.

Maryland's employment grew at a 1.4% growth rate over the year.

More data can be found on the BLS website and the Maryland Department of Labor's website.