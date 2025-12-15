Inmate killed in Maryland prison; another inmate identified as suspect

A 23-year-old inmate died in a Maryland prison on Saturday, Dec. 13, according to State Police.

Troopers were notified about the death around 8 p.m. after inmate Deon Smith, 23, was found dead inside Building F of the Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County.

According to police, another inmate was identified as a suspect in Smith's death. The suspect will not be identified until charges are filed.

An investigation will be conducted and presented to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney for review.

Previous Maryland inmate deaths

According to data from Maryland State Police, there were 22 inmate deaths in 2024, a 47% drop from 42 deaths in 2023.

So far in 2025, there have been 68 inmate deaths reported across maryland, including 15 at the Jessup Correctional Institution, data shows.

In September, a 38-year-old man was found dead in the North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County, Maryland State Police said.

In February, a 61-year-old inmate was killed at the Jessup Correctional Institution, police said. Similar to Saturday's incident, another inmate was identified as a suspect.

The latest inmate death comes nearly two weeks after ten people were indicted in connection with three separate alleged contraband smuggling schemes at the facility, according to the State Attorney General's Office.

The indictment alleges that correctional officers smuggled drugs, cellphones and other items into the facility and gave them to inmates and incarcerated students.