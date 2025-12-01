10 indicted in connection with 3 contraband smuggling schemes in a Maryland jail

Ten people were indicted in connection with three separate alleged contraband smuggling schemes at Jessup Correctional Institution in Anne Arundel County, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

"Upon learning of potential wrongdoing, the Department initiated a comprehensive investigation, which culminated in warrants being issued for the individuals involved," Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) Secretary Carolun Scruggs said. "Our detectives executed the arrests promptly, and in accordance with departmental policy, any DPSCS employee who has been so charged will be suspended and will remain so throughout the disciplinary process."

First alleged smuggling scheme

According to the AG's Office, 13-year veteran Correctional Officer Awungjia Rita Atabong allegedly smuggled drugs into the facility for multiple incarcerated people.

She allegedly met regularly with individuals who were acting on behalf of the incarcerated people, and received packages of contraband that she smuggled into the facility.

She communicated with inmates using contraband cellphones and was paid thousands of dollars for several smuggling trips, officials said.

In one case, Atabong allegedly tipped off an inmate, telling them members of the DPSCS's contraband interdiction team were engaged in an operation, officials said.

On July 14, 2025, law enforcement officials searched Atabong's home in Anne Arundel County and found a large amount of contraband packages. According to court records, officials found 200 pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, 19 grams of the stimulant drug 3,4-Methylenedioxy-α-cyclohexylaminopropiophenone, 7,911 pills containing MDMA, 78 grams of cannabis, 54 grams of psilocin, 733 strips of buprenorphine, tobacco, and phones and charging cords.

The following people were charged in connection with the scheme:

Atabong, 39, was charged with misconduct in office, contraband conspiracy, and possession of controlled substances

Inmate Michael Cates, 33, was charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a phone in jail

Inmate Tavon Williams, 41, was charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a phone in jail

Inmate Tyrell Smith, 36, was charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a phone in jail

Inmate James Gilyard IV, 36, was charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a phone in jail

Smuggling for incarcerated students

In another case, court officials claim Correctional Educator Lakesha Murry smuggled drugs, food and other contraband into the facility for incarcerated students in exchange for money and luxury items.

Murry communicated with the incarcerated students using a prohibited cell phone. According to court officials, she took requests for prohibited items and coordinated to bring in contraband food items. She would hide the items on her then distribute them to co-conspirators while in the facility's classroom.

According to court records, a security camera caught Murry kissing an incarcerated student at least once. On April 21, 2025, officials searched the phone of incarcerated co-conspirator Allen Mitchell, revealing unauthorized food. The investigation also revealed that on June 9, Murry gave cigarettes and paper soaked with synthetic cannabis to inmate Kevin Glover while in the classroom.

The following people were charged in connection with the scheme:

Murry, 49, was charged with misconduct in office, possession of controlled substances and contraband conspiracy

Mitchell, 39, was charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a phone in jail

Glover, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a phone in jail

Smuggling contraband items

In a third case, Correctional Officer Kathyrn Hawes, 29, allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with inmate Artemis Booker, 50, and coordinated with multiple incarcerated co-conspirators through texts and calls from a prohibited cellphone, the AG's Office said.

She allegedly provided items like a watch, which she sent photos of to Booker's contraband cell phone. According to officials, investigators searched Booker's phone and found the watch and other prohibited items, including a flash drive and tobacco.

During her arrest, officials said Hawes was found to be hiding additional items on her person that she had smuggled into the facility.

Hawes was charged with misconduct in office and contraband conspiracy, while Booker, 50, was charged with contraband conspiracy and illegal possession of a phone in jail, officials said.

In September, the Attorney General also charged several inmates with possession of contraband phones that were recovered during the investigation into the three schemes.

"We trust correctional staff to keep prisons safe - not smuggle contraband to the people they supervise," Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement. "Our Office will always prosecute public servants who abuse their positions and undermine prison safety."