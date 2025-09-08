Inmate found dead in Maryland prison

A 38-year-old inmate was found dead Saturday in a Maryland prison, according to state police.

The inmate, identified as Patrick Canderloro, was found lying on the ground, unresponsive in his cell at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Allegany County, troopers said.

Once the State Police investigation is completed, it will be presented to the Allegany County State's Attorney for review, officials said.

Inmate deaths in Maryland

Deaths that occurred in Maryland prisons declined by nearly 47% between 2023 and 2024, according to data from the Maryland Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy.

There were 42 cases reported in 2023, and 22 reported in 2024. As of June 29, there have been 39 deaths reported in prisons across Maryland, data shows.

In November 2024, another inmate reportedly died at the North Branch Correctional Institution. Robert Warren, 28, was one of four deaths reported at the corrections facility, data shows

In 2023, there were two deaths reported at the facility.

On August 31, state police said an inmate was found dead at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

Donyell Morris' death prompted a homicide investigation, and another inmate was identified as a suspect.

Another inmate death in February sparked an investigation at the Jessup Correctional Institute in Anne Arundel County.

State Police said 61-year-old Michal Griffin was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, and another inmate was identified as a suspect.

Transparency at Maryland correctional centers

In February, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) launched a body camera pilot program for correctional officers in an effort to increase transparency.

The program was rolled out at the North Branch facility in March.

According to the DPSCS, the body-worn cameras aim to expedite investigations and help reduce inmate grievances and reports of excessive force.