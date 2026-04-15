Federal judge limits movement on ICE detention center in Maryland

A federal judge ruled Wednesday to temporarily limit construction on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility that's in the works in Maryland.

The immigration facility in Washington County has sparked numerous concerns from state and local leaders, along with a lawsuit from the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson approved a preliminary injunction, temporarily limiting ICE's progress in renovating the building, pending more court hearings.

According to Hurson, the decision was made due to the impact of the project, which state leaders say could house 1,500 people.

"No one, not even the federal government, is above the law," Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement. "Today's preliminary injunction is a major victory that stops federal authorities from irreversibly damaging our waterways, our environment, and our communities before our lawsuit is even decided. And it ensures that the federal government cannot rush through the legal process required to open this facility in its frenzy to carry out its deportation goals."

WJZ has reached out to ICE for comment.

Federal judge limits work on ICE facility

Under the judge's ruling, ICE can make some interior renovations to the building, including adding security cameras, fiber optic cables, and drywall. Judge Hurson's ruling also allows for an eight-foot security fence.

During the Wednesday hearing, the judge emphasized that a building with four toilets cannot support 542 detainees. He also said the state will face irreparable harm to the ecosystem due to the presence of hundreds of detainees.

Hurson said the facility faces a risk of sewage overflow, and also said traffic would impact the surrounding community.

During the hearing, Hurson said the Trump Administration is likely to argue that "they will not be able to detain the same number of people if the project is delayed."

However, the judge said that some immigrants have been detained unlawfully, and others who have an order of removal do not need to be detained.

"The state has flatly established they are entitled to a preliminary injunction. It is ordered," Hurson said.

Concerns raised in Maryland lawsuit

According to state leaders, ICE bought the 54-acre facility near Hagerstown on Jan. 16 for $102.4 million. It was built to serve as a commercial facility, with a warehouse space, offices, four toilets and two water fountains, according to the Attorney General's lawsuit.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the purchase, saying, "It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

Judge Hurson's latest decision came after a previous court order halting work at the facility expired.

According to Attorney General Brown's lawsuit, ICE and DHS failed to conduct an environmental review or allow for public comment before beginning work on the immigration detention center.