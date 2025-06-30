Person detained by ICE in Baltimore courthouse, prompting criminal investigation

A person was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents inside a Baltimore courthouse, prompting a criminal investigation, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's office.

According to Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen, two ICE agents showed up at the the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse on June 23.

Sheriff's deputies took the agents to the floor where the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services holds pre-trial hearings, he said. The hearings are held after a person is arrested to prepare a case before trial in court.

The ICE agents then detained a person, the sheriff said. The person's identity has not been confirmed, and the reason for the immigration arrest remains unclear.

"What if they were the victim in a case?" Cogen questioned. "What if they're here trying to establish paternity in a matter, or you've been assaulted and now they're the witness and they're deported and they can't testify. All of it disrupts the administration of justice, and we don't want that kind of action taken in the court facility."

Sheriff's officials later learned the ICE agents were invited to visit the courthouse by a Maryland corrections department worker and a member of the public. The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office began investigating the corrections worker, later arresting that person at their office, Sheriff Cogen said.

"We're the security of the circuit court, so any enforcement actions we need to know about, people who work in the building should not just be calling ICE to come take enforcement actions," Cogen told WJZ.

Cogen also said the corrections worker "may have possessed confidential information that was shared that may be outside the scope of their duties."

WJZ has reached out to ICE for comment.

Protecting migrant communities

Court Clerk Xavier Conaway emphasized his commitment to protecting migrant communities after the ICE arrest at the courthouse.

"Courthouses must be places where every person—regardless of background or immigration status—feels safe seeking services or justice," Conaway said in a statement. "When immigrant families are made to feel unsafe in a place meant for justice, we all lose. Our courts must be spaces of dignity, not fear. If our courthouses become places people avoid, then we've lost more than public trust—we've weakened the very foundation of equal justice in Baltimore City."

Following the ICE arrest, Conaway said his office is reviewing internal protocols to ensure that all employees understand their responsibility to protect confidential information and remain neutral.

"Our courthouse leaders need a clear message: Baltimore City will not compromise the right of any resident to access the court system free from intimidation or targeted enforcement," Conaway said.