Howard County Police officers will not face charges for fatal shooting, Attorney General says

Two Howard County Police officers who were involved in a fatal shooting during a domestic disturbance call will not face charges, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Tyree Winslow, 29, of College Park, died from a self-inflicted gunshot on November 30, 2024, after an hours-long barricade, the AG's Office said after its investigation.

Domestic dispute response

The shooting occurred after officers responded to the 10000 block of American Pharaoh Lane for a reported domestic disturbance.

The caller said a man, later identified as Winslow, was trying to force his way into a home by shooting a shotgun at the front door. He was able to enter the house through a first-floor window, according to the AG's report.

Once on the scene, officers saw Winslow in an upstairs window. They issued multiple commands for him to show his hands, but he did not comply, the AG's report said.

Two responding officers exchanged gunfire with Winslow before the tactical team responded and set up a barricade.

Officers went into the house after several hours of not hearing from Winslow. Once inside, they found him unresponsive with several gunshot wounds, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Winslow was pronounced dead on the scene. Several firearms were found nearby, the AG's report said.

Police shooting investigation

The Attorney General's Office completed its investigation into the shooting on August 8 and found that Winslow died from a self-inflicted gunshot. No one else was injured during the incident.

The Attorney General concluded that the responding officers, a 14-year veteran and a 15-year veteran, did not commit a crime under Maryland law and will not be charged.

If you or someone you love is a survivor of abuse, help is available at thehotline.org or 1-800-799-7233.