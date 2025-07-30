Howard County Council passes emergency bill targeting for-profit house parties

The Howard County Council unanimously voted to pass an emergency measure Wednesday that cracks down on for-profit house parties.

The bill raises fines for paid parties on residential properties from $250 to $2,500 for the first offense and $5,000 for any further offenses.

For-profit house parties in Maryland

According to the council, the emergency measure is needed to address public health and safety issues surrounding the for-profit parties.

Councilwoman Deb Jung, who introduced the measure, told our partners at the Baltimore Banner that several paid parties have been reported so far this summer.

According to the Banner, the parties are often held at short-term rental homes, as some owners rent to groups who host the ticketed events. The parties violate zoning laws, which prohibit short-term rental and commercial activity in some residential areas.

The new measure comes just after the Montgomery County Council took similar action this month, raising penalties to $5,000 for paid party offenses. Councilmembers in the Maryland county argued that the smaller fines were not effective, especially after a house party in a wealthy neighborhood advertised $1,000 tickets, the banner reported.

Howard County has seen similar parties, though county police told the Banner they are usually called to the events for noise complaints, disorderly conduct or parking issues. Officials said the parties usually die down after police arrive.

While the measure passed unanimously in Howard County - with the absence of councilwoman Liz Walsh – Councilman Opel Jones previously expressed worries about unintended consequences, according to the Banner.