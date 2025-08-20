Maryland man shot and killed in Columbia's Merriweather District

A Maryland man was shot and killed in Columbia's Merriweather District on Tuesday, according to Howard County police.

The shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in a parking lot off Dove Sail Lane and Merriweather Drive. Officers arrived to find a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers identified the man as a 39-year-old from Salisbury who was staying in Columbia. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Neighbors react to shooting: "I'm very surprised"

Dr. Timothy Cujdik and his partner, Barry Stairs, are in the process of opening a veterinary clinic in Columbia's Merriweather District, near Tuesday's deadly shooting.

Cujdik told WJZ that neighbors are shocked by where the shooting happened.

"I'm very surprised because I wouldn't expect anything like that in this area, people walk around all hours of the day, and I've been here and it's always been a safe place," Cujdik said.

"I am from DC. I hear this every day, so this is nothing new to me, but it's unfortunate that these people have to go through stuff like that," added Rado, who was working in the area Tuesday. "It is kind of unfortunate would lose a life like that in such a peaceful area like this."

According to Howard County Police, it is very unusual for a deadly shooting in the Merriweather District.

"And that adds to our belief that this was someone who was followed there, targeted specifically that person," said Sherry Llewellyn, a spokesperson for the Howard County Police Department.

Authorities confirmed with WJZ that there is no threat to the public and no one else in that area is in danger.

"We were fortunate that there were people in the area. They weren't in danger per se, but they were close enough that they were able to provide us with some information– so we are working through some of that right now," said Llewellyn. "But with their help, we believe we will be able to, hopefully, identify this person."

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Crime in Columbia

Homicide numbers have remained relatively low in Howard County, despite a jump between 2024 and 2025.

Howard County Police data shows there were five homicides reported in the county in 2023, compared to 10 in 2024.

Earlier in the year, in February, the county experienced a string of violent crimes, including a shooting near the Mall in Columbia that left a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old dead.

The shooting raised concerns about repeat offenders, as the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Emmetson Zeah, had prior offenses, including attempted murder and assault.

The February shooting outside the mall was the second fatal shooting in that area within six months, after a July shooting left a 17-year-old dead.

The violent crimes prompted county police to initiate new crime prevention measures at the mall, like a new detail of uniformed and undercover officers.

"Howard County sees small fluctuations up and down in crime categories from year to year," Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said at the time.

"When we see an ongoing problem, we will take all necessary measures and strategies to address it," he added.