1975 Howard County cold case closed after recovered evidence implicates incarcerated man

A 1975 cold case in Howard County was put to rest Tuesday after police recovered a lost recording that implicated a man who is already serving a life sentence in a Maryland prison.

The homicide case involves 20-year-old Roseann Sturtz, who was found dead in a wooded area of Columbia.

According to county records, Sturtz was last seen alive in August 1975 outside the Tic Toc Club on Eutaw Street in downtown Baltimore. A relative reported her missing later that evening.

In December 1975, her body was found near Oakland Ridge Industrial Park off Route 108.

Sturtz's coworkers were able to help identify her after a sketch was posted in a newspaper, according to county records. She died from trauma to her body, records show.

Police recover lost evidence

In 2024, Howard County detectives unearthed an audio recording from 1981, during which detectives were interviewing Charles Williams Davis Jr.

During the interview, Davis shared details about Sturtz's murder. Detectives also recovered a letter from the Howard County State's Attorney's Office that gave Davis full immunity from being prosecuted in the case.

During the 1981 interview, Davis was not able to identify Sturtz from a photo that was shown to him.

In 2024, a cold case detective interviewed Davis again and showed him a different photo of Sturtz. At that time, Davis confessed to the murder, according to officials.

Davis has been incarcerated at the Jessup Correctional Institution since 1978 for committing other murders around that time, officials said.

Officials said current Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibson reaffirmed the immunity that was given to Davis, meaning he cannot be charged for Sturtz's murder. With that, the case was cleared.

"In November 2024, we were grateful to have all the case details, learned Roseann's actual date of death and receive the closure we have been praying for all these years -- finally put to rest the answers we never had," Sturtz's family said in a statement.

Second oldest Howard County cold case

The 50-year-old cold case is the second oldest in the county. According to records, the oldest cold case in Howard County is the homicide of an unidentified woman in 1971.

Last week, Howard County police revived a 44-year-old cold case that involved the death of a couple that had ties to the former Enchanted Forest Amusement Park.

The couple - Joseph and Betty Selby - died in March 1981 after someone set fire to their Ellicott City home, according to police.

Officials believe their deaths were due to a case of mistaken identity and the suspect was looking for a different member of the Selby family.

Joseph Selby was the manager of the Enchanted Forest, an amusement park in Ellicott City that closed in 1995.

In Howard County, the reward for information about any cold case is up to $30,000.