Howard County police revive 44-year-old unsolved death of couple with ties to amusement park

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information about the cold case death of a Howard County couple with ties to the former Enchanted Forest Amusement Park.

Police revived the case on Thursday, which marked 44 years since Joseph and Betty Selby died after someone set fire to their home in Ellicott City.

On March 6, 1981, police said the Selbys returned home from having drinks with friends. And later that night, they died of smoke inhalation from the fire, according to police.

Police believe this was a case of mistaken identity, and that a suspect, who has never been arrested, was looking for a different member of the Selby family.

"They did choose the wrong house," said Howard County Police Cold Case Detective Wade Zufall.

This is one of several cases gone cold in Howard County. County Executive Calvin Ball is set to give an update on this case and other cold cases on Tuesday, March 11.

"It's still a mystery"

The Selbys were beloved by the community.

Joseph Selby was manager of the Enchanted Forest, a fairytale-themed amusement park in Ellicott City, which eventually closed in 1995, 14 years after he was killed. That land is now Clark's Elioak Farm.

The act of violence still haunts the Selby family. In a video shared on social media by the Howard County Police Department, the family relived that day four decades ago.

"I don't see any reason why any of this should've happened," said daughter-in-law Fran Selby. "It's still a mystery."

Possible retaliation

Investigators say a fight broke out at a local bar involving the couple's nephew, Johnny, five years before the fire. Detectives think someone tried to retaliate by starting a fire, but they accidentally burned down the wrong house.

"As you can see, the top of the mailbox says 'JN Selby Junior,' this mailbox does not stand for John Selby Junior, it actually stands for Joseph Nicholas Selby Junior, which was Joe Selby's full name."

Decades later, there are no suspects and no leads.